Search

07 Feb 2022

Kildare County Council announces temporary proposed double yellow lines and parking restrictions in Leixlip

Traffic calming measures needed in Kicock says O’Rourke

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 12:39 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has proposed the implementation of temporary double yellow lines and parking restrictions in the town of Leixlip.

The council said in a statement that it made the announcement in accordance with the provisions of Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994.

KCC explained: "Drawings showing the proposed works may be inspected, by appointment only, during normal opening hours from Monday, February 7 2022 to Monday, March 7 2022 at the following locations: Kildare County Council, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, Level 4, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, and will also be available to view on KCC’s website: https://kildare.ie/countycouncil/AllServices/Roads/Section38TrafficCalmingMeasures/."

"Representations relating to the above-mentioned proposed works may be made in writing to the: A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or emailed to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie including your Eircode."

KCC added that the latest date for receipt of such representations is on or before 5pm on Wednesday, March 23 2022.

Temporary playground closure in Kildare to facilitate installation of new wheelchair-accessible swing

Donegal ease past Kildare in Ballybofey

Donegal do the damage in opening half

Kildare's The K Dolls rally together to beat Covid isolation

Niamh O'Donoghue chats to the founder of a Kildare women's Facebook group

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media