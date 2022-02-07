Kildare County Council announces temporary proposed double yellow lines and parking restrictions in Leixlip

File photo
Kildare County Council (KCC) has proposed the implementation of temporary double yellow lines and parking restrictions in the town of Leixlip.
The council said in a statement that it made the announcement in accordance with the provisions of Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994.
KCC explained: "Drawings showing the proposed works may be inspected, by appointment only, during normal opening hours from Monday, February 7 2022 to Monday, March 7 2022 at the following locations: Kildare County Council, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, Level 4, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, and will also be available to view on KCC’s website: https://kildare.ie/countycouncil/AllServices/Roads/Section38TrafficCalmingMeasures/."
"Representations relating to the above-mentioned proposed works may be made in writing to the: A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or emailed to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie including your Eircode."
KCC added that the latest date for receipt of such representations is on or before 5pm on Wednesday, March 23 2022.
"We left ourselves with too much to do, as simply as that" Kildare manager David Herity after his side's loss to Meath
SVP volunteeers Yvonne McGivern (front) and Tom O’Doherty (right) from North Kildare. Also in the photo is Luke Doyle and Ellen Whelan,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.