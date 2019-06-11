Works to restore water supply in Leixlip continue following major pipe burst

Work is continuing by Irish Water and Kildare County Council to restore water supply in Leixlip and the surrounding areas after a major water main burst in the town close to the Garda Station.

According to an Irish Water statement this afternoon, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out. "Works are progressing well, and we expect the repair to be completed by 8pm this evening".

Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

TANKER

In order to minimise disruption to customers, Irish Water and Kildare County Council are providing tankers as an alternative water supply. A water tanker will be available at the River Forest Shopping Centre until 8pm today, June 11. A second tanker will be available at the church car park on Station Road this evening. Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

The watermain that burst normally transfers water to the reservoir that supplies Celbridge. Irish Water is urging customers in Celbridge and surrounding areas to conserve water while these urgent repairs are underway as their supply is currently dependent on storage levels in the reservoir. "We are urging customers to conserve water by; not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible".

A traffic management system will remain in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of its website.