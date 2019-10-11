Kildare charity Jack and Jill appealing for donations of unwanted Lego

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation have launched a LEGO drive to fund extra nursing hours for sick children across Ireland.

SEE ALSO: PICTURES: Take a look inside Ireland's first Lindt chocolate store at Kildare Village

Every donation of unwanted LEGO bricks will help provide home nursing care for children with life limiting conditions.

As a national charity, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation supports families in every county in Ireland and is appealing to people to recycle their unwanted Lego for Jack & Jill as part of their #BricksForCare campaign.

All unwanted, loose (no instructions, or boxes required) Lego pieces can be dropped off at one of 33 DPD Ireland depots nationwide as well as via the eight Jack & Jill Charity Boutiques in Arklow, C rookstown, Gorey, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Tullamore and Wicklow with all the drop off points on www.jackandjill.ie

Every €16 raised through this LEGO drive will gift one hour of home nursing care for a sick child with a neurological disorder, who typically can’t walk or talk, may be oxygen dependent, tube fed and with heavy medical needs. Evidence has shown that Jack & Jill children always thrive better at home.

Commenting on the LEGO drive, Carmel Doyle CEO Jack & Jill said: “Let’s start a national search under beds for unwanted Lego to fund extra Jack & Jill nursing hours for sick children. This gift of Lego will translate into a gift of time for a local family – time to do the ‘normal’ things that others take for granted like sleeping, working, shopping or simply going for a walk. This campaign is really do-able because of our wonderful partnership with DPD Ireland who have 38 depots throughout Ireland. All people have to do is pack up the loose Lego securely for transportation, address it to Jack & Jill LEGO Drive and drop it into your local DPD depot. All Lego pieces big and small welcome, it just has to be Lego – no other brick will do.”