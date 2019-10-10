PICTURES: Take a look inside Ireland's first Lindt chocolate store at Kildare Village

The world-renowned Swiss chocolatier Lindt hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting for the grand opening of its first store in Ireland at Kildare Village on Saturday last.

Queues formed from early morning with visitors travelling from counties far and wide to get the first glimpse of the store.

The pop up-shop which will run for a limited time, offers an array of premium confectionery favourites from Lindt including assorted bars, sharing boxes and beautifully packaged gifts.

Lindt-lovers are in for a real treat as the store also features a designated Pick and Mix area including a selection of exclusive and limited-edition flavours as well as all of the classic Lindt favourites, allowing guests to create their own personalised box or bag of Lindt chocolates.