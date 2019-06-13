Major car sales and service enterprise planned for Naas

Plans are being made for a significant garage development near Naas.

The proposal is for a 26,500 square feet sales and service facility at Newhall.

The plan is to build the two storey garage on a 2.75 acre site close to the Bundle of Sticks roundabout.

The planning application has just been lodged with Kildare County Council.

It envisages two motor showrooms, a service workshop, parts store, customer facilities as well an office, canteen and toilets.

The application, by Liam Fitzpatrick, seeks 28 parking spaces for customers, including three electric vehicle charging bays along with 124 car bays for service parking, parts collection and display.

Submissions from the public can be made to the council by July 16.

KCC expects to decide on the proposal by August 6 - though this could be delayed if the authority seeks additional information.

