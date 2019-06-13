Could Conor McGregor be interested in buying landmark County Kildare pub, Fletchers ?

Could former mixed martial arts world champion Conor McGregor be interested in buying Fletcher’s pub?

The landmark Naas pub, open since 1829, has gone on the market and offers in excess of €600,000 are being sought, with an auction scheduled for July 16 in the nearby Lawlor’s hotel.

It’s reported the Notorious visited the pub twice in recent days with a couple of friends. They took pictures of the pub interior and McGregor also took photographs of the building outside.

It's understood that the Dubliner has a residence at the K Club in Straffan, so he’s near enough to be a hands-on proprietor if he becomes Ireland’s latest publican. He also trains in a gym in the area.

Proprietor Tommy Fletcher’s famous oak barrels from which whisky is dispensed would make an ideal repository for Conor’s own whiskey brand Proper 12.

