HSE shuts down Officers' Mess at Irish Air Corps HQ in Baldonnel

The main restaurant/ cafe at the headquarters of the Irish Air Force has been shut down by the HSE under the Food Safety Act.

The Officers' Mess at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell was closed down yesterday (December 12) under the Food Safety of Ireland Act 1998.

According to the Food Safety Authority the notice was served on the General Officer Commanding.

No details have been given as to why the order was issued or when it might be lifted and the mess allowed to reopen.