Naas hotel "won't be used" by asylum seekers

Rumours that a Naas hotel is to be used to provide accommodation for asylum seekers coming into Ireland has been rejected out of hand.

The popular Maudlins House Hotel, on the Dublin side of the town, is open for normal business owner Dominic Fagan told the Leader.

He stressed it was “absolutely not true” that the hotel is to be used for any other purpose and said “there are some very peculiar people out there”.

He added he has heard the story but said “it is operating as a hotel and is fully open for business.”

“We are taking Christmas party bookings,” Mr. Fagan stated

The hotel is a restored 200 year old country house, which opened for business in 2006 and among its notable features is an attractive ivy-clad exterior.

It boasts some 25 rooms, including an executive suite which, according to the hotel website, is available for €172 per night; although this is the most expensive room quoted.

Asylum seekers are people seeking protection as refugees, who are waiting for the authorities to decide on the merits of applications. They are legally entitled to stay in Ireland until their application for protection is decided.

They are not allowed to work and are provided with food, board and €21.60 a week per person.

A number of people seeking asylum are accommodated at the Eyre Powell venue in Newbridge.

