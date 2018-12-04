Traffic movement changes on M7 near Naas from tomorrow morning

Subject to favourable weather conditions, M7 westbound mainline traffic will commence movement onto the new carriageway surface, adjacent to the new central median, from 6am tomorrow December 5.

The first stage will involve splitting the two traffic lanes on the westbound carriageway, approximately 2.5kms after Junction 9 (Naas North), for 2.5 kms and rejoining before the exit for Junction 10 (Newhall).

This will facilitate the completion of the new middle lane in this section and, following these works, both lanes over this section will run on the new surface adjacent to the median.

Two lanes will be maintained during the hours between 6am and 10pm at all times. Once traffic has been moved across, works will commence to the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas, which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.