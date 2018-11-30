Man arrested at Sallins train station
Under the influence
Sallins train station
A man found to be in an intoxicated condition at Sallins rail station was arrested by gardai. It’s believed the man had consumed cannabis as well as alcohol.
It’s understood he is from Dublin and he was detained at 10.35 pm on November 27. He is 36 years old.
