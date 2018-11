A business premises on the outskirts of Naas was broken into this week.

The machinery warehouse at Donore, Caragh, was targeted on November 26. The alarm was activated after an attempt was made to break in through the roof shortly after midnight, between 12.30 and 12.40am.

SEE ALSO Man arrested at Sallins train station

SEE ALSO Tools worth €2,500 robbed from van in Naas