It's going to be wet and miserable today

Today will be cold with mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers today, says Met Eireann. The showers will be most frequent in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster and some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with hail. Much of Connacht and west Ulster will remain dry with bright or sunny spells and just a few isolated showers. Top temperatures will range 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh and blustery east or northeast breezes but strong and gusty at times along the east coast.

Showers will continue to occur tonight, the showers turning to longer spells of rain in parts of Leinster with the risk of hail and thunder here. The best of the drier conditions will be further west. North to northeast winds will be light to moderate in strength but fresher at times on coasts. Minimum temperatures of 0 to plus 4 degrees, with some frost in the south and southwest. A few mist and fog patches possible also where winds fall light.