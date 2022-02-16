Kildare gardaí stop vehicle that hasn't been taxed in over three years

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí recently stopped a vehicle that hasn't been taxed in over three years.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Rathangan recently when they stopped this driver.
"It was found that their vehicle had not been taxed for 1104 days & it had no NCT for two years."
Gardaí also said that the vehicle has since been seized, and that proceedings will follow.
