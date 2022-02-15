UPDATED: Frustration as entire County Kildare town's water supply is disrupted

A swathe of residents living in Naas, County Kildare, have been without a water supply since this afternoon, February 15.

A damaged water main on the Kilcullen Road and near the entrance to the Esmondale estate is to blame.

The road was flooded for a time this afternoon as staff from Irish Water and Kildare County Council tackled the issue.

A section of the cycle lane on the Esmondale side of the road and opposite the ESB sub station was damaged during the incident and as since been cordoned off.

Staff worked to clear the road of debris and a mechanical cleaner was deployed.

In a statement Irish Water said: "A major burst of a 12 inch main has occurred on the Kilcullen Road outside Esmondale. The water supply to the entire town of Naas has been disrupted, the crews are working to try to restore water to some areas, we currently have no time estimation as so how long the supply will be disrupted for.

Please note the Kilcullen Road, from the roundabout towards Killashee Hotel is closed from approximately until 4am Wednesday February 16, so repairs can be carried out. Please also note that the Kilcullen Road will be closed from before Pipers Hill up to the roundabout at Esmondale, No through traffic, local traffic only to local estates, please follow the diversions in place as motorists not adhering to these diversions are causing a delay in repairs being carried out."