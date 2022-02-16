Search

16 Feb 2022

Kildare recruitment event for joining An Garda Síochána

Garda Lantern Gardai

Garda Station lantern

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

16 Feb 2022 10:41 AM

Community Gardai from Clane Garda Station will be holding a Garda Recruitment information evening at Clane GAA on February 23 at 7pm. 

Gardaí said the event is open to anyone who is interested in a career in An Garda Síochána and all are welcome.

An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Public Appointments Service, has begun a recruitment competition for Garda trainees.

The competition, which is open until 3pm on Wednesday, March 16, is seeking to attract candidates from across society and with a wide-variety of skills to join the force.

As of January 2022, there are 14,539 members of An Garda Síochána and there is a Government commitment to increase this by an additional 800 new Garda recruits in 2022.

The competition is being supported by an advertising campaign under the slogan of – The Difference is You.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media