Kildare traffic alert: Motorway lane closures start tonight

Overnight motorway lane closures start on the M7 motorway, both Eastbound and Westbound, tonight.

From 9pm tonight, Monday, July 16, to 6am next Saturday morning, there will be overnight temporary lane closures in place on the Eastbound M7 carriageway between Junctions 11 (Kilcullen) – 9 (Naas North).

From 10pm tonight to 6am next Saturday, there will be overnight temporary lane closures in place on the Westbound M7 carriageway between Junctions 10 (Naas South) – 11 (Kilcullen).

A minimum of one lane will be available at all times in both directions. These closures are to facilitate essential works associated with the M7 upgrade works and any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted, according to Kildare County Council.

