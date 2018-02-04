REVEALED: The most popular cars sold in Ireland in January

The SIMI/DoneDeal Report for car registrations in January has revealed the most popular cars in the country so far in 2018.

The five top selling car brands so far this year are: 1. Toyota; 2. Hyundai; 3. Ford; 4. Volkswagen; 5. Nissan

The five top selling car models so far this year are: 1. Hyundai Tucson; 2. Nissan Qashqai; 3. Ford Focus; 4. Volkswagen Golf; 5. Ford Fiesta

Nationally, new car registrations were down -4.8% (37,125) in January 2018 compared to January 2017 (39,003).

Some 37,117 new cars were registered across the country in January - 1,706 of those in Kildare. That's a slight increase on the numbers registered in January 2017.

