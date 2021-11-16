Search

16/11/2021

New primary school building approved for Kildare, Minister confirms

New Primary School Building Approved for Kildare, Minister confirms

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Minister has confirmed that a brand new primary school building has been approved for a town in Kildare.

Fine Gael Deputy Minister Martin Heydon TD made the announcement on his official Facebook page, where he said: "Working with Cllr. Kevin Duffy, progressing delivery of a new primary school for Monasterevin has been a key objective for us."

"I am delighted with today’s confirmation, by the Department of Education and as we enter the final stages of the tender process this is a significant milestone in delivering this project."

He continued: "It is planned to construct the School in two stages, over approximately 2 years with a projected commencement start date of early 2022.

"Well done to everyone involved in the project and I will continue to work with Cllr Kevin Duffy to keep this project on schedule."

Deputy Martin Heydon TD recently made headlines when he paid tribute to the late Northern Ireland civil rights campaigner Austin Currie.

Kildare'sTRI Equestrian backs Injured Jockeys Fund

Generous gesture from Curragh store

Recovery in apprenticeship registrations welcomed by Kildare Senator

County Kildare gallery seeks local artists for Christmas show

Send in your submissions

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media