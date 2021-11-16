New primary school building approved for Kildare, Minister confirms

File pic
A Minister has confirmed that a brand new primary school building has been approved for a town in Kildare.
Fine Gael Deputy Minister Martin Heydon TD made the announcement on his official Facebook page, where he said: "Working with Cllr. Kevin Duffy, progressing delivery of a new primary school for Monasterevin has been a key objective for us."
"I am delighted with today’s confirmation, by the Department of Education and as we enter the final stages of the tender process this is a significant milestone in delivering this project."
He continued: "It is planned to construct the School in two stages, over approximately 2 years with a projected commencement start date of early 2022.
"Well done to everyone involved in the project and I will continue to work with Cllr Kevin Duffy to keep this project on schedule."
