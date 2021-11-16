Search

16/11/2021

Recovery in apprenticeship registrations welcomed by Kildare Senator

The recovery in apprenticeship registrations has been welcomed by a Senator from Kildare.

Fianna Fáil Senator and education spokesperson Fiona O' Loughlin said in a statement: "The Government have set an ambitious goal to reach 10,000 new apprentices every year... to date, we have 6,471 registrations."

"This increase is very welcome, as it does not only exceed the registrations for 2020, which of course were severely impacted by covid, but is 25 per cent higher than 2019."

She continued: "There are also supports provided for in Budget 2022 for a new grant for employers of apprentices who are not benefitting from direct off-the-job training allowance payments.

This means, that for the first time, employers of all apprentices will now have access to some level of support.

The Newbridge politician added that the progress made to date in terms of apprenticeships is "really important."

Senator O' Loughlin said: "On the job training, and promoting trades is really important; especially for our young people, we need to ensure that there is a real alternative to going to college or University- that route is not for everyone, and we need to offer alternative education and career paths."

"There is no doubt that the workplace is changing, and apprenticeships will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our workforce keeps pace with this change," she concluded.

In related news, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin earlier today said that more must be done for women in STEM.

