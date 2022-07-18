Search

18 Jul 2022

Kildare GAA to partner up with well-known American medical group

Pic Supplied: The new partnership will offer access to a wide variety of equipment and services to Kildare GAA.

Ciarán Mather

18 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare GAA has announced that it partner up with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

It follows after the organisation opened up a sports medicine outreach clinic in Kildare at the Vista Primary Care Building on the Ballymore Eustace Road, Naas, in May.

According to the group, this partnership means that UPMC will work with Kildare GAA 'to offer inter-county players access to top-class care and attention in sports injury and preventative care.'

Commenting on the latest announcement, John Windle, general manager of UPMC Sports Medicine in Ireland, said: "UPMC is proud to become the official healthcare partner of Kildare GAA.

"UPMC is recognised globally as a leader in sports medicine, rehabilitation and orthopaedics and is delighted to be working to find innovative ways to support the well-being of Kildare GAA players on and off the field.

"UPMC has a long tradition of caring for athletes at all levels, in the United States and in Ireland as the official healthcare partner of the GAA and GPA," he said.

Mick Gorman, Chairperson of Kildare GAA, added: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of UPMC as our official healthcare partner. UPMC offer medical services that will assist our medical teams in providing healthcare to our players in line with international best practice in a range of areas.

"This partnership will be hugely beneficial to our intercounty squads and we look forward to working successfully with UPMC."

SERVICES

The new partnership will offer access to a wide variety of equipment and services to Kildare GAA.

These will include:

  • AlterG® Antigravity Treadmill, which allows for pain-free lower extremity rehabilitation by reducing gravitational forces in a fall-safe environment;
  • Biodex technology, which guides return to play with validated, quantitative outcomes data obtained through computerised measurement of muscle function and output;
  • Blood flow restriction rehabilitation, which uses a specialised tourniquet system to reduce blood flow to an extremity with the goal of increasing strength using low weight loads to mimic training at high loads;
  • Winback and shockwave therapy, two non-invasive, evidence-based treatments that accelerate healing from sports-related injuries. 

UPMC is is a $23 billion (around €22.69 Bn) integrated global nonprofit health enterprise.

The group has been in Ireland since 2006; its hospitals include UPMC Whitfield in Waterford, UPMC Aut Even in Kilkenny, and UPMC Kildare in Clane, in addition to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centres in Waterford and Cork and an outpatient facility in Carlow. 

Local News

