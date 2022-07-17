Search

18 Jul 2022

Plea for witnesses continues as DPP directs no prosecution of chief suspect in Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob's murder

Convicted rapist Larry Murphy the focus of intense garda investigation

Deirdre Jacob, pictured here with her pet labradors, went missing in Newbridge since 1998

17 Jul 2022 5:52 PM

The garda appeal for witnesses who may have any information on the disappearance of young Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob in 1998 continues after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to prosecute the prime suspect in connection with the case.

Convicted rapist Larry Murphy, who now lives in the UK, has been the subject of an intense garda investigation after Deirdre's disappearance was upgraded from a 'missing persons' to a 'murder' case in 2018.

The Irish Times reported on Saturday that, after a file was sent to the DPP last year, the decision was recently confirmed that there would be no prosecution in the case.

The Sunday Independent reported on Sunday that a 'person of interest', who was identified by one witness who knew him at the time as resembling Murphy, was identified from CCTV footage taken outside the town on the day Deirdre went missing, July 28, 1998.

The 18-year-old trainee schoolteacher was last seen walking along the road to her Roseberry home that afternoon on the way home from a visit to Newbridge.

Baltinglass man Murphy has long been the chief suspect in Deirdre's disappearance. He was convicted and jailed for 10 years for the brutal rape of a woman in the Wicklow mountains in 2000. Speculation that Murphy was working as a carpenter in the Newbridge area around the time of Deirdre's disappearance has never been definitively confirmed.

A three-week search of land at Taggartstown, near Kilgowan, in connection with Deirdre's murder yielded no further evidence.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or murder of Deirdre Jacob - no matter how big or small - is asked to contact Kildare garda station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

