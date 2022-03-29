Search

29 Mar 2022

Exhibition of oil and watercolour paintings to debut in art gallery in Kilcock, Kildare

Josephine Grant. "The straw Hat" Oil on canvas 41 x 41 cms. Pic Supplied

Ciarán Mather

29 Mar 2022 6:45 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An exhibition featuring a variety of oil and watercolour paintings will debut in Kilcock Art Gallery later this week: in time for the artist's 81st birthday.

The works, by artist Josephine Grant, were originally scheduled on her 80th Birthday in 2021.

However, when her husband Brian died, her exhibition 'Personal Reflections' was brought forward to 2022.

Commenting on her works in the exhibition, Josephine said: "It is no accident that the intimate subjects covered in these paintings are the personal, cherished objects that surround me in our house and garden.

"During the last four years of my husband's illness and the isolation of Covid lockdown, I turned to the flowers and plants in our garden, as well as the pieces of China that I have collected over the years. I painted them together, separately, in close, and sometimes with my other muse, scarves in silks and wool."

Josephine Grant "Red Rhododendrons" Watercolour 41x51cms. Pic supplied

"The paintings divide naturally into plants in the garden, and those picked for the house to pair with porcelain and scarves; Books, ever present in our house and lives, tend to appear in the pictures at times too."

Josephine, who has previously had works displayed in the Royal Academy of London and Atlantic Gallery in Washington DC, added that she felt that the year of 2020 to 2021 was 'a forced introspection' due to the lockdown.

She explained: "We were all more confined to our homes; turned in on our lives, as I was increasingly with my husband's declining health.

"However, there is always a compulsion to paint, and submitting to it has been a form of escapism in these times bringing, a respite from the sadness with which I was living, by immersing myself in the intimate details and beauty of my home and garden.  

"In addition, painting has been a release; stolen moments where I could lose myself in capturing the intimate intricacies of nature's masterpieces amongst the comfort of my china and textiles," she concluded.

Personal Reflections will run from April 2 to April 30, 2022.

Josephine's artworks can also be viewed on the gallery's official website.

Kilcock Art Gallery was established by Breda Smyth and opened by the late artist George Campbell R.H.A. in 1978.

