29 Mar 2022

Irish music legend forced to cancel gig after testing positive for Covid -19

Reporter:

David Power

29 Mar 2022 3:19 PM

Irish music legend Christy Moore has been forced to cancel a planned gig at the weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kildare musician confirmed on social media that will have to reschedule the gig until April. 

"I'm feeling OK and thank you for your support," he said on social media. 

He was due to play the Gleneagle INEC venue this weekend. 

However, the show will now take place on Apr 23rd, the singer confirmed with all tickets remaining valid.

The legendary singer struck a positive note though, saying he looked forward to seeing everyone on April 23.

