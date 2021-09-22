Search

22/09/2021

Samaritans Newbridge and Kildare to host free Zoom webinar

Samaritans

The webinar will be held between 9am and 10am

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Samaritans Newbridge and Kildare will be hosting a free one-hour Zoom webinar tomorrow morning.

‘Mind your Mind: Back to Work after Lockdown’ will take place on Thursday September 23 at 9 AM and will offer five ideas for maintaining mental wellbeing,.

Speaking on the news, Newbridge politician and Minister of State at the Department of Agricutlure, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon took to Facebook to call it "a great opportunity to take some time to Mind Your Mind and support a great local organisation."

Anyone who is interested can register for the free seminar here.

UPDATE: New dates confirmed for walk-in clinic at Punchestown

No decision on Kildare manager insists Board Chairman

Interviews not due to start until next week

Kildare warning about scam text messages about Dole or PUP payments

PICTURES: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society performance for Culture Night

Live music is back!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media