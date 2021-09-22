Samaritans Newbridge and Kildare to host free Zoom webinar

The webinar will be held between 9am and 10am
Samaritans Newbridge and Kildare will be hosting a free one-hour Zoom webinar tomorrow morning.
‘Mind your Mind: Back to Work after Lockdown’ will take place on Thursday September 23 at 9 AM and will offer five ideas for maintaining mental wellbeing,.
Speaking on the news, Newbridge politician and Minister of State at the Department of Agricutlure, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon took to Facebook to call it "a great opportunity to take some time to Mind Your Mind and support a great local organisation."
Anyone who is interested can register for the free seminar here.
