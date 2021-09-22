UPDATE: New dates confirmed for walk-in clinic at Punchestown

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway
The official Twitter account for the HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow has confirmed the latest times and dates for walk the walk-in clinic in Punchestown
It will open in Punchestown Vaccination Centre on 25th Sept from 9am-5pm for Pfizer dose 1 & dose 2.
Clinics will be open to persons aged 12 and over.
The HSE added that there must be a minimum of 18 days between provision of dose 1 & 2.
