22/09/2021

UPDATE: New dates confirmed for walk-in clinic at Punchestown

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The official Twitter account for the HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow has confirmed the latest times and dates for walk the walk-in clinic in Punchestown

It will open in Punchestown Vaccination Centre on 25th Sept from 9am-5pm for Pfizer dose 1 & dose 2.

Clinics will be open to persons aged 12 and over.

The HSE added that there must be a minimum of 18 days between provision of dose 1 & 2.

