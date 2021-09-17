Search

17/09/2021

Family Resource Centre in Kildare receives over €13,500 in funding as part of scheme

Plans for Newbridge Family Resource Centre sensory garden

Newbridge Family Resource Centre

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Family Resource Centre in Kildare has received over €13,500 in funding as part of What Works, a government-backed scheme.

What Works is an initiative from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth which aims to maximise the impact of prevention and early intervention to improve outcomes for children and young people living in Ireland. 

Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) has received €13,559.95 in funding for a project that has three elements: the provision of opportunities for professionals to complete the evidenced-based Parents Plus Facilitator training; the provision of Youth Mental Health First Aid training, and professional development opportunity in the area of trauma-informed practice.

This is done in order to allow professionals to support families and equip them with the skills, knowledge, understanding and confidence to support vulnerable children and the rest of their family.

"True republican values": Kildare Senator defends President Higgins' rejection of Northern Ireland event invitation

Minister Martin Heydon, TD for Kildare South, welcomed the news, saying: "Newbridge Family Resource Centre have been working with the local community since 1984 and provide a variety of Community Development and Family Support Programmes for children, adults and families living in Newbridge and this funding will make a real difference to families’ lives and to the organisations providing important services."

"The services being supported through the What Works Programme play a vital role in supporting vulnerable children and young people across Ireland and through my work I will continue to support organisations throughout county Kildare to ensure these services are equipped to help those who need it and improve the lives of children and families in our community," he added.

Full details of the Training Fund, including how to apply, are available on the What Works website.

Alternatively, What Works can be reached at whatworks@equality.gov.ie.

Upcoming Christy Moore gig in Moat Theatre is already SOLD OUT

Applicants should note that this fund will be open for two weeks only, and funding will be issued on a once-off basis.

The NFRC was established in 1984 and is one of 109 Family Resource Centres throughout Ireland.

Family Resource Centres are not-for-profit organisations run  by a Voluntary Board of Management and funded by Tusla Child and Family Agency. 

In related news, Minister Heydon also welcomed the confirmation that construction of 12 new classrooms have been approved for Scoil Mhicil Naofa in Athy. 

Newbridge alleged hijacking: Man kicked in head and cut with knife

Incident

Kildare company to air new TV series with presenter Mary Kennedy

Moving west

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media