Two Kildare Centra shops targeted by thieves

Two Centra stores in Kildare were targeted by thieves over the Christmas.

On December 27, Centra on Courtown Road, Kilcock was robbed.

The incident happened at approximately 9:45pm. Two males entered the shop and robbed contents of the till.

Gardaí say staff members were put in considerable amount of fear.

One male was described as wearing a blue and black Nike jacket, a black Ski mask, white gloves, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

The second male wore a black Ski mask, black jacket with hood, and grey Adidas runners.

One was holding a yellow handled hatchet and the other had a red bladed knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcock gardaí on 01 675 7390.

The other incident occurred at Centra Johnstown on December 28.

The theft took place at approximately 7:15pm. Two males entered the shop, both had their faces covered.

One male held a yellow handled hatchet and the second male carried a blue plastic bag

Gardaí say they possibly left the scene possibly in 04 blue Volkswagen Passat.

There is a “strong possibility’ both are linked, according to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.

