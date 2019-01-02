Gardai appeal for witnesses after young woman is robbed by group of males in Kildare Town

Gardaí in Kildare town are appealing for information after a young woman was robbed by a group of males.

The incident happened at Grey Abbey Road, on December 28 last, between 7:30pm and 8pm.

The young woman was making her way from Kildare Village to the bus stop when her handbag was robbed by four males.

Gardaí say the woman tried to resist and she was pushed against the wall, and said it was a “traumatic experience” for the young woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare town gardaí on 045 527 730.

