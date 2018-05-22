Fundraiser for Kildare man stranded in California after brain surgery following car accident

An online fundraiser has been launched for a 30-year-old Kildare man stranded in California in the aftermath of a car accident.

Phil Leavy, aged 30, travelled to Orange County, California, to visit a friend, but was struck by a car there on February 1 last.

He suffered a head injury requiring emergency brain surgery to remove part of his skull and save his life. He was in a coma for two weeks and in hospital for a month.

Mr Leavy’s travel insurance and the driver’s liability insurance have gone to pay the hospital bills, but they do not cover his living expenses.

It is not medically possible for the Kildare man to fly home, because of the fluid on the brain and missing skull, which needs another surgery.

Friends are fundraising for money to meet his living costs for the next six to eight weeks, and a second medical opinion. He will also need to recover from a second brain surgery to repair the flap and re-insert the skull piece.

Just over half of the €30,000 goal has been raised so far.

Donations can be made here.

WATCH: Silent March against cervical cancer scandal in Newbridge on Monday evening