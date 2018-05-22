WATCH: Silent March against cervical cancer scandal in Newbridge on Monday evening

Wreath laid at Liffey Park and women who have passed away as a result of cervical cancer screening failures remembered.

Tony Keane

Reporter:

Tony Keane

Email:

tonybkpics@gmail.com


A large crowd turned out in Newbridge on Monday evening for a Silent March from the town hall down to the Liffey Park in support of the women affected by the cervical cancer screening scandal.

A wreath was laid at the park in memory of the affected women who have passed away, and Marie Lavelle and Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin delivered speeches.

VIDEO: TONY KEANE