ALERT: Temporary water works to take place on road beside Kildare town

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Temporary water works will take place on the Rathbride Road beside Kildare town.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that Irish Water contractors will carry out works at the site today, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Water supply to the following areas will be affected from 12 noon until 4pm approx: All of Rathbride Road, including Curragh Finn, Drumcree Court, Rathbride Demense, Oak Glebe, Cloughgarret Abbey and the surrounding areas.
