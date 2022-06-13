People Before Profit Kildare calls for massive turnout at upcoming cost of living protest

People Before Profit's (PBP) Kildare branch has called for a 'massive turnout' at an upcoming cost of living protest.

In a statement, PBP Kildare rep Paul Mahon said the latest figures showing inflation at a 38 year high of 7.8 per cent confirmed the need for the government to take more urgent and radical action to address the cost of living crisis.

Paul said today’s figures underline the need for a huge turnout of workers, pensioners, students and those on low and modest incomes on the cost of living protest on Saturday week.

Paul welcomed the recent decision of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions to support the cost of living protest on June 18.

The protest is supported by a wide variety of other groups and organisations including the Senior Citizens’ Parliament, USI and other students’ unions, Dublin and Waterford Trades Councils, the National Housing and Homeless Coalition, as well as by Sinn Fein, People Before Profit, and Independent TDs.

Mr Mahon said: "With the twin crises of the cost of living and the housing crisis spiralling completely out of control, there is a total lack of urgency on the part of this government to take serious action.

"More and more people living in Kildare are having to rely on charities to keep food on the table and the lights on with SVP reporting a 20 per cent increase in need of their services.

"While we are currently in June, thoughts have to turn to how bad things are going to get come the Autumn and Winter months when people will be faced with the stark choice of heating their home or putting food in the stomach.

"Other governments have introduced price caps on energy suppliers and even the Tory government in the UK have introduced a windfall tax on energy suppliers to offset the massive profits they are making on the backs of the people.

"It's way past time our government acted in the interests of the people."

"We urgently need controls on the prices of basic goods and utilities and serious action on the issue of unaffordable rents and house prices. Wages and incomes need to be protected and increased.

He concluded: "The Government are failing to respond to this crisis in any serious way: that is why we need people to get out on the streets to protest and demand action."

The protest will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Parnell Square at 1pm.