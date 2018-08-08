Temperley London to open pop-up shop at Kildare Village

A designer favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and celebrities including Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker, will open a three-day pop-up store at Kildare Village this weekend.

The Temperley London temporary store will be located in the VIP lounge beside the Tourist Information office.

According to Kildare Village, it will run from Friday, August 10 to Sunday, August 12, from 10am to 6pm daily, offering savings of up to 60% of the recommended retail price.

The sale will focus on pieces from the Autumn/Winter 2017 collections.

Designer Alice Temperley's signature style is flattering, floaty designs, which range from her satin stitch embroidery dress to embellished, floor-sweeping gowns.

Looks from the Temperley London Autumn/Winter collection