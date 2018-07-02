New interactive space for children to open at Kildare Village

Kildare Village will launch a children’s interactive space with Imaginosity this Thursday.

The Imaginosity pop up will open on Thursday 5 July and run until Sunday 26 August, from 11am-5pm every Thursday – Sunday.

The kids can play while the parents shop.

The village have partnered with Imaginosity, the well-known Dublin based children’s museum to host a new interactive space for children to explore, discover, learn and play throughout the Summer holidays.

Imaginosity will be running various workshops within their own dedicated space in the village, which will be focused on learning while having fun and the best part is that parents and guardians will be able to leave their children for up to two hours supervised by their amazing team.

The first hour will involve interactive hands on workshops with various themes such as Harry Potter, science camp and mini inventors giving our little guests the opportunity to learn new skills through art, drama, science. For the second hour, children can play in the Imaginosity playground - a giant geometric world of fun, a mini library, interactive storytelling and a puppet theatre.

Parents will be able to enjoy a lovely relaxed shopping experience in the beautiful surroundings of the village knowing that their little ones children are playing and learning new skills with Imaginosity.

Model Sarah McGovern and her two children Jude and Robyn will be in Kildare Village on Wednesday to get a sneak peek at the new Imaginosity pop up, which is due to open the following day.

The workshops are open to children aged between 4-9 (must be toilet trained!).

There is a cost of €10 per child and they can stay within the Imaginosity space for up to two hours. Spaces are available on a first come first serve basis.