Ambitious female entrepreneurs from Kildare sought for 15th cycle of Going for Growth programme

Female entrepreneurs from County Kildare are being sought for the 15th cycle of the Going for Growth programme.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which it says 'assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations.'

Some of the past participants of the programme include Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Áine Kerr of Kinzen, Jennifer Corley of Equitrace, Louella Morton of TestReach, Tara Beattie of Mange Tout and Prepsheets.com, Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care, and Jennifer Corley, CEO of Equitrace, an animal health company designed to bring horse healthcare into the digital age.

Organisers behind the programme have said that a total of 88 per cent of participants on the 14th Going for Growth programme reported that their involvement brought about practical change within their business, while 93 per cent said they felt nearer to achieving their ambitions.

They added that all participants had said that they would recommend Going for Growth to others.

The programme is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs from across all sectors who are strongly focused on growth.

Organisers have also said that, ideally, businesses 'should be well established', but applications will also be considered from entrepreneurs at an earlier stage of their development, 'if they have already generated some sales and are focused on growth in export markets.'

Those selected for the Going for Growth initiative join interactive round table sessions led by Lead Entrepreneurs.

This year’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs include: Anne Cusack, formerly of Critical Healthcare, Chupi Sweetman-Durney of Chupi, Jeananne O’Brien of Artizan Food Co, Leonora O’Brien, formerly of Pharmapod, Louise Phelan of Phelan Energy Group, Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT, and Oonagh O’Hagan of Meaghers Pharmacy Group.

Up to 60 places will be available for the 15th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2023.

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, 2022.

There is no charge for those selected.

For more details about the programme, visit www.goingforgrowth.com.