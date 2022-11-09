Big Kildare Interview: ‘No choice but to flee Ukraine war’

A Ukrainian couple living with a Kildare woman has said that they yearn to return to their home country.

The couple, who will be referred to by their first names, Oleksandr and Oksana, have told the Leinster Leader, with the aid of Google Translate, of how they feel about the conflict in Ukraine, as well as detailing how they have settled into life in Ireland.

Speaking on behalf of the couple, who are both in their forties, Oksana said that both she and her husband did not initially believe that the invasion of their country by the Russian military could be possible.

However, Oksana said that this changed on February 24 last, at around 6 in the morning: "My daughter called me and informed me that Kharkiv was under rocket fire.

"She and her husband were forced to hide with their friends in a safer part of the city.

Oksana added: "Only a week later, they left Kharkiv for another city in Ukraine. All this time I was very worried."

She also said that she and Oleksandr 'had practically no choice' but to flee their homes: "Since the beginning of the war, our small town has been occupied.

"There were only people who helped to leave the occupied territories to Europe. Oleksandr was the first to leave.

Oksana continued: "We were assured that the Irish government and Irish people are helping Ukrainians who suffered from the war.

"When Oleksandr made sure of this, we left for Ireland. we already knew that in this country they would grant us asylum and help us until I find a job."

ARRIVAL

After coming to Ireland and being taken in by a host family two months ago, the couple have since been taking English classes and have found employment.

Their adult daughter also recently arrived in Ireland, and they have met with her.

When asked about the claims that certain parts of Ukraine remain open, Oksana said: "Recent events have shown that there are no safe places left in Ukraine.

"Russian missiles reach all corners of our country. Perhaps concerts are held somewhere, because people are trying to live and not lose confidence in the future in conditions of constant air alarms.

"There is a real humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, even in the unoccupied regions. Businesses do not work because of the war. There are also big problems with electricity supply and heating.

"Those who think that Ukrainians would be better off in their own country are actually simplifying the situation."

'OPEN, SMILING, ALWAYS READY TO HELP'

The couple also said that they have 'fallen in love' with Ireland: "We especially like the people: they are incredible. Open, smiling, always ready to help."

However, they both long to return to their homes.

Oksana explained: "We are looking forward to the victory of Ukraine. Ireland and its people are wonderful, but we long to return home."

Their host, who shall go by the pseudonym 'Cayleigh', also told the Leader that she and her husband decided to open up their home to the couple, after months of following the war on the news.

'Cayleigh' initially got in touch with the couple via the Irish Red Cross, and was also helped by the organisation Helping Hosts.

She also said that Oleksandr’s father was killed back in Ukraine by shrapnel, and that neither Oleksandr or Oksana had ever left Ukraine prior to the conflict breaking out.

Commenting on her houseguests, 'Cayleigh' had some very positive words to say about Oksana and Oleksandr. She added: "They are in no way impinging (on us). They are just so good as house guests, and are incredible people."

The couple also briefly attended the New to Newbridge course at the Newbridge Family Resource Centre.

A worker with the centre, Glen Smith, told the Leader: "Any families that come into the centre, regardless of where they originated from, if they are seeking support, we will do our best to help them.

"The community of Newbridge has definitely been very accommodating," he added.