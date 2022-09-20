Search

20 Sept 2022

Couple's child tried to break up their fight, Kildare court told

GARDA TESTIMONY

Couple's child tried to break up their fight, Kildare court told

The case was heard in Naas District Court

A juvenile tried to break up a physical altercation between his mother and father.

That was the claim made in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 15.

The father appeared in the court on the date in question and pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order against his partner.

It was heard that the couple were consuming alcohol together at their home when an argument broke out, which later resulted inphysical violence.

'EVIDENCE OF A STRUGGLE'

A garda who gave testimony on the court date told Judge Desmond Zaidan that there was evidence of a struggle.

They said: "There were chairs and tables that were moved, and there were glass shards on the ground."

The garda added that one of the couple’s children was present at the time and tried to separate them during the fight.

The court was told that the man pushed his partner (the mother of the children) first.

It was also heard that when the man was approached by gardaí sometime after the altercation, he had visible scratch marks all over his face.

When Judge Zaidan was told by the garda that the woman wanted the order removed, he asked her: "Even now?"

In response, she said: "Yes."

The woman told the judge that her partner has an alcohol problem, but is now seeking treatment for it.

She said that as a result, she feels the order is no longer necessary against him.

The woman added that while they have reconciled as a couple, they are no longer living in the same home.

The judge agreed to vacate the order and struck the case out.

