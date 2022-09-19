LGBTQ+ online workshop to be held by library in Kildare

File Photograph: The workshop will take place on Zoom.
An online workshop revolving around LGBTQ+ related topics and issues will be held by a library in Kildare.
Newbridge Library will host The ABCs of LGBTQ+ later as part of the Sustainable Development Goals Week 2022.
It will be run by the LGBTQ+ awareness organisation ShoutOut.
Topics covered in the workshop will include:
The event will take place on Thursday, September 22 and will run from 7pm to 8pm.
Booking via Ticket Tailor.
