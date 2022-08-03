Naas District Court hears man told Kildare gardaí: 'F**k your test'

Naas Courthouse. File photograph
A motorist who was stopped and ordered to perform a test to detect intoxicants by gardaí told them: 'f**k your test.'
Adrian Pop, with an address given as 4 Whitechapel Court, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to refusing the test in Kildare.
The offence constituted a contravention of Section 12-3 (A) and Section 12 (4) of the Road Traffic Act, 2010.
APOLOGY
The court was told that the 27-year-old defendant was apologetic to gardaí over the incident.
A garda told Judge Michéle Finan that he accepted the apology.
The judge imposed a four-year disqualification on Mr Pop, in addition to a €100 fine.
