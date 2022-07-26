Male mental health education and training group to hold new programmes in Kildare town

A group centered on male mental health education and training to hold new programmes in Kildare town next month.

According to its website, HEADSUP aims to 'help men who are finding life stressful, have issues with unemployment, feel isolated or lonely and wish to learn ways to improve their wellbeing.'

The organisation's members encourage participants to make positive changes to their lives and develop resilience, and offers support to access local services and supports.

HEADSUP said that since Covid restrictions, it has had to adapt its programmes, and thus have moved to a combination of online programme delivery and phone support.

A statement from the group read: "However, we are delighted to announce that our next programme takes place, face to face in Kildare Town, September 2022."

The main programme will run for three sessions per week for 12 weeks

In addition, the mini Programme will run for one session per week for four weeks.

There will also be individual phone support available to all men who engage.

Contact Deirdre 085 106 8305 or Lorna 085 842 1347 for more information.

A referral form for the programmes with HEADSUP can also be accessed and downloaded by clicking here.