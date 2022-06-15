Communities in Kildare receive grants for local waters and biodiversity projects

A number of communities in County Kildare have received grants for local waters and biodiversity projects.

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) announced that issues affecting water quality in Kildare’s rivers and lakes are well documented, and said that, for the next five years, this work will be guided by Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan.

The group elaborated: "Each year, communities and local champions play a vital role in the protection and enhancement of local waterbodies.

"The Community Water Development Fund supports this effort and in 2022, over €500,000 in grant aid has been awarded to groups nationwide, with approximately €7,500 going to communities in County Kildare."

Commenting on the funding, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’ Brien TD, said: "I welcome the announcement of the Community Water Development Fund grants 2022, which will support local communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.

"I am pleased that my Department funds this scheme, which is a great example of community engagement and public participation.

He continued: "The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan for Ireland, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan.

"The Plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations."

Congratulating all the successful applicants who will receive funding through the Community Water Development Fund, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD added: "I welcome the collaborative approach led by my Department, the Local Authority Waters Programme, working across all 31 local authorities with relevant State agencies, stakeholder and local communities with the shared goal of meeting the requirements of the EU Water Framework Directive to have all natural waters at a good standard by 2027."

CATEGORIES

Types of projects approved for funding include:

River and habitat enhancement works such as planting of native species and hedgerow, pollinator friendly planting, river-bank stabilisation, fencing and riparian buffer zones.

Match funding for large LEADER funded projects with a biodiversity/water quality element.

Preparation of local plans, such as feasibility studies, habitat management plans, ecological surveys, and biodiversity action plans.

Awareness raising initiatives such as river clean ups, biodiversity information boards, citizen science workshops, outdoor classrooms, rainwater harvesting, and enhancement of wetlands.

Further information on all grants awarded in 2022 visit www.lawaters.ie and for information and advice relating to enhancing local water bodies in County Kildare contact Aoife McGrath, Community Water Officer at amcgrath@lawters.ie.

For the latest on water quality, science and stories visit www.catchments.ie.