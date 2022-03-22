Pop-up recovery café to be set up in Newbridge, Kildare this Saturday

File Pic
Pop-up recovery café will be set up in the Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) this Saturday, March 26.
The NFRC, in association with the Recovery Academy of Ireland, will host the event from 12pm to 5pm.
According to a statement from County Kildare LEADER Partnership, a recovery café provides "a voice for people in recovery, a place to promote and support recovery, a way to challenge stigma."
It added that it is a 'safe space, (to) meet with peers and chat.'
