22 Mar 2022

Applications open on €8,000 funding available for Kildare artists

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

22 Mar 2022 12:40 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

PLATFORM 31 artist development scheme the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO), in collaboration with the Arts Council, is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 iteration. Visual artist Marie Farrington was last years Kildare inaugural recipient.

Speaking about the initiative, Kildare Arts Officer Lucina Russell welcomed the scheme, saying: “Kildare County Council welcomes the opportunity to work with the Arts Council and Arts Officer peers across the country to provide for a Kildare based artist to participate in the Platform 31 scheme again this year, after the inaugural award to visual artist Marie Farrington in 2021.   Among the many benefits of this prestigious award is the extensive networking and mentoring opportunity for each of the participating artists, which will support the artists and inform their work for many years to come.”

As per last year participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary. Applications open until March 30.

