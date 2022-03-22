Estate agent announces new development site in Newbridge, Kildare

Pic: Kelly Hudson Properties via Facebook
An estate agents has made a huge announcement in relation to a new development site.
Kelly Hudson properties announced that a new development site at Pierce Lodge, Station Rd, Newbridge, is new to the market.
The company said in a statement: "Kelly Hudson Properties present this fantastic opportunity to purchase a prime ready to go development site; this site extends to c.4.46acres and comes with full planning permission for 84 residential units.
"The design incorporates a mix of both town houses, duplexes, and own door apartments," they added, and listed the asking price as €3,900,000.00.
