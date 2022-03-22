Kildare manager Glenn Ryan reacts to Kildare's vital win over Monaghan

Not for the first time in this campaign, Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan, while delighted with result, was again concentrating on the way his team played and the way they, as a management team want them to perform.

“It was great” said Glenn, “not just to get the result but coming some way to playing the way we want the lads to play in such a big game. Something we have not been doing in games up to now but we got a great start and this time we built on that from the word go.”

While acknowledging that the inside forwards really hit top form, the manager emphasised “that for the inside lads to get those scores there has to be an amount of work from lads further out the field and that is what happened today, we know that if we get the ball, good ball, into our inside players they are more than capable of converting just like they did today.”

While Monaghan danger man, Conor McManus, was held to just a single point from play (along with 7 frees) the Kildare manager admitted that the way the game is played these days it is essentially a 15 man defence and probably one of the hardest workers in our defence is Paddy Woodgate so if he (Paddy) can set the tone for everyone else that makes a huge difference for us and it makes other lads work that little bit easier but it is no different than the fellas up front, the forwards are expected to defend every bit as much as everyone else and everything has a knock on effect.”

One of the first things Glenn Ryan said he wanted to do initially was to “make Newbridge a fortress” and with two wins and a draw from three games, the emphasis will now be to win away from home.

“We will take points from where they come from, regardless whether it is here in St Conleth's Park or indeed next week in Carrick-on-Shannon, having said that there is no doubt that the crowd really get behind the team here (St Conleth's) and I would like to think that we give the fans something to cheer about and to shout about and while when mistakes will be made and we can hear the groans but hopefully we hear more cheers than groans.”

Asked about the various scenarios and permutations, Glenn replied that as far as he was concerned there is only one thing that matters and that is “if we can win nothing else matters, can can't get distracted from all the other various things, just concentrate on Mayo and that is what we intend to do.”