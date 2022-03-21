Search

21 Mar 2022

Month-long road improvement works to be carried out on Kildare road

Road improvement works which will last for four weeks will be carried out on a Kildare road.

Kildare County Council (KCC) confirmed in a statement that there will be road improvement works carried out on the R148 at Cloncurry Cross from Monday, March 21 until Monday, April 11 2022.

"Traffic Management will be in place," KCC said: "Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

KCC added that anyone with enquires can telephone 01 6286236, or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.

