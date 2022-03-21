Minister Heydon visits Irish troops serving in Lebanon for St Patrick's Day events

Minister of State Martin Heydon visited Irish troops in Lebanon during the St Patrick's Day holiday.

Mr Heydon said: "It was an honour to visit the 119th Infantry battalion serving in Lebanon this week to mark St Patrick's Day."

Mr Heydon said he stayed in the camp and participated in the medal parade.

He also visited personnel at outpost NP652 and observed the contentious 'Blue Line' with Israel.

The south Kildare TD also led a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the 47 Irish Irish Defence Forces soldiers who lost their lives in Lebanon over the length of the Unifil mission, at the Irish memorial in the village of Tibnin.

Mr Heydon added: "Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"Now more than ever, the role of Irish peacekeeping troops around the world do our us proud, continuing the long tradition of unbroken peace keeping service by Óglaigh na hÉireann on UN missions for over 60 years."

Mr Heydon said: "It was a great honour for me to represent the Government on this trip to our troops to mark St Patrick’s Day, while also having meetings in Beirut with representatives of UNICEF, UNHCR and our honorary consulate’s to Syria and Lebanon.

“With 344 serving Irish personal as part of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, our Defence Forces are a central part of the mission. It was very evident in my meeting with force commander Major General Sáenz the regard with which our troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Fiachra Keyes (who originally hails from Kilcullen) are held in.

“Enroute to Lebanon, I also visited Cyprus where our Gardaí participate in the UNPOL peacekeeping mission. I discussed Ireland’s ongoing commitment to the UN mandate in Cyprus with their senior official there Colin Stewart and also in my meeting with Cypriot Minister for Foreign Affairs Ioanais Kasoulides.

“I conveyed our appreciation for Cyprus’s unflinching support for Ireland’s position on the Brexit protocol, proving the strength of strong bilateral relations with the EU’s smaller nations. I also participated in a number of St Patrick’s Day linked events organised by the Irish Embassy in Nicosia to promote trade in Irish food and drink products as well as meeting the UN committee on missing persons."