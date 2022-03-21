Vehicle on fire extinguished in Newbridge, Kildare over the weekend

The incident involving the vehicle occurred at around 11.55am yesterday morning
A vehicle on fire in the town of Newbridge, Kildare was extinguished over the weekend, it has been confirmed.
An Garda Síochana confirmed that gardaí attended the incident on Moorefield Road at approximately 11.55am yesterday.
Gardaí elaborated that no offences were disclosed in the course of this incident and no injuries were reported.
Pic: Zakaria Dz via Facebook- click the picture to access the full video
Ben Woodhouse of the Kildare Fire Service also said that two fire units each from Newbridge and Naas, two of which were water tankers, attended the scene to put out the fire.
He added that the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
