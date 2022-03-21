Gardaí in Kildare arrest motorist for travelling at 170kph on the N7

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have confirmed that they have arrested a motorist who was travelling at 170kph on the N7.
The official Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N7 when they detected this motorist travelling at 170kph.
"They were stopped and it was found they had no insurance or NCT."
Gardaí added that the motorist was arrested for dangerous driving and that proceedings will follow.
