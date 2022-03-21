Africa Agri-Food Development Programme offers grants up to €250,000 to Kildare businesses

Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) offers grants up to €250,000 to support Irish businesses to develop new markets.

Irish Agri-Food companies of all sizes are being encouraged to apply for grant funding to explore and seize exciting opportunities to develop new markets in Africa.

The AADP, which this year marks 10 years of supporting Irish companies to realise their ambition of doing business in Africa, has launched its latest call for applications which remains open until April 30.

The AADP offers Irish Agri-businesses an invaluable opportunity to develop and harness the potential from innovative partnerships with companies in sub-Saharan African countries, providing matched funding grant support of up to €250,000 to Irish companies.

Minister of State at Department of Agriculture Food & the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, said: “A large part of the success resulting from this AADP funding, is the partnerships that have been created with local companies in Africa. By learning from each other, both partners have discovered opportunities that have delivered significant benefits, not only in supporting sustainable growth of the local food industry, and building markets for local produce, but also in supporting mutual trade between Ireland and Africa.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D said: “Over the past fifty years we have transformed our food system in Ireland, from subsistence farming to a food island with world leading agri-food businesses. Through the AADP, we are enabling the sharing of Irish business knowledge and expertise with partners in Africa. This allows a win-win outcome, supporting Irish companies looking to grow and African companies looking for investment or know-how."

“The AADP has a long record of success. It has encouraged Irish companies to invest in Africa. It has matched African companies with Irish partners, helping make their business propositions more sustainable. At a time when questions of food security are on our global agenda, the AADP allows Irish businesses interest in investing in Africa do so while at the same time building really positive impact for the African agri-food industry.”

The programme is a joint initiative between the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The AADP has supported Irish companies to develop sustainable and rewarding commercial ventures in Africa that include agriculture value-chain add, animal and crop health products, horticulture, livestock genetics, dairy and cheese production facilities.

The substantial grants on offer help businesses to manage their financial risk and to use their expertise and resources to work on projects jointly with African companies to deliver a strong and positive impact.

For further information visit www.gov.ie/aadp

For queries or to apply for AADP grant funding please email aadp@agriculture.gov.ie